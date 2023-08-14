Philanthropists Increasing Grants in Response to AI Development

Technology experts have expressed concerns about the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), but philanthropists, including established foundations and tech billionaires, are increasing their grants in response. This philanthropy is primarily focused on “ethical AI” or technology for good, aiming to solve or mitigate the harmful effects of AI systems.

Some scientists believe that AI can be used to predict climate disasters and develop new drugs, while others warn of potential job displacement, the spread of misinformation, and threats to national security caused by large language models.

The influence of philanthropy on the trajectory of AI is starting to become evident. Tech billionaires who made their fortunes in technology are more likely to support projects and institutions that highlight the positive outcomes of AI. In contrast, foundations without tech funding tend to focus more on the risks associated with AI.

Notable philanthropic efforts in the field of AI include former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy Schmidt, who have committed hundreds of millions of dollars to AI grantmaking programs. The Patrick McGovern Foundation, named after the late billionaire who founded the International Data Group, has also made AI and data science a priority in its grantmaking.

Salesforce, the software company, recently announced a $2 million award to education, workforce, and climate organizations to promote the equitable and ethical use of trusted AI. LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has funded research centers at Stanford University and the University of Toronto to explore the positive impacts of AI in healthcare and education.

However, not all tech billionaires share the same enthusiasm for AI solutions. Some, like Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay, take a more mixed approach by funding nonprofits involved in scientific innovation, data privacy, and AI regulation advocacy.

On the other hand, foundations such as Ford, MacArthur, and Rockefeller have provided grants to nonprofits researching the harmful effects of AI. Computer scientists Timnit Gebru and Joy Buolamwini, known for their research on racial and gender bias in facial recognition technology, have received sizable grants from these foundations and others. They have also launched initiatives to combat these biases and harmful effects.

It is worth noting that there are also skeptics among the tech elite who award grants. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has warned about the potential dangers of AI, and in 2015, he donated $10 million to the Future of Life Institute, a nonprofit focused on preventing “existential risk” from AI.

In conclusion, philanthropy is playing a significant role in addressing the development of AI. While some focus on the positive potential, others concentrate on the risks and harmful effects associated with this emerging technology.

