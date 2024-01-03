New Evidence Suggests Photosynthesis Evolved Earlier Than We Thought

Summary:

A recent discovery by scientists at the University of Liège has pushed back the evidence of photosynthesis by over a billion years. Fossils containing structures called thylakoid membranes, which are crucial for photosynthesis, were found in sedimentary rocks that are 1.7 billion years old. This new evidence suggests that photosynthesis evolved around 1.7 billion years ago, significantly earlier than previously believed. The discovery also raises questions about the relationship between cyanobacteria and thylakoid membranes, as not all present-day cyanobacteria have these structures. Further research is needed to better understand the evolution of photosynthesis.

What Are Thylakoids?

Thylakoid membranes are stacks of disc-shaped membranes that increase the surface area within a cell for photosynthesis to occur. They are found in present-day chloroplasts of plant cells and some cyanobacteria.

New Fossil Evidence:

To search for thylakoids, researchers obtained small cell-like bodies from sedimentary rocks in different locations. By performing electron microscopy, they were able to identify multi-layered internal membranes, characteristic of thylakoids, in fossils from the McDermott Formation in Australia and the Grassy Bay Formation in Arctic Canada. Notably, the McDermott Formation is over 1.7 billion years old, providing strong evidence for the existence of thylakoids around this time.

Implications and Future Research:

The discovery of ancient thylakoids has important implications for our understanding of the evolution of photosynthesis. It suggests that photosynthesis evolved much earlier than previously believed and raises questions about the relationship between thylakoids and cyanobacteria. Further research is needed to explore the presence of thylakoids during key evolutionary events and how they may have influenced the rise of atmospheric oxygen levels.

FAQ:

Q: How old is the new fossil evidence of photosynthesis?

A: The new fossil evidence suggests that photosynthesis evolved around 1.7 billion years ago.

Q: What are thylakoid membranes?

A: Thylakoid membranes are structures found in cells that play a crucial role in photosynthesis by increasing the surface area for photosynthetic protein complexes.

Q: What is the significance of the discovery of ancient thylakoids?

A: The discovery suggests that photosynthesis evolved earlier than previously believed and raises questions about the relationship between thylakoids and cyanobacteria.

Q: What further research is needed?

A: Further research is needed to explore the presence of thylakoids during key evolutionary events and their role in the rise of atmospheric oxygen levels.

(Source: Nature, 2024)