The Future of AI: Disruption in SEO and E-commerce

According to industry analyst Jeremiah Owyang, the personal AI vision of Bill Gates is becoming a reality. This future will disrupt SEO and e-commerce, forcing marketers and creators to move beyond traditional search engine optimization and instead focus on optimizing AI. Owyang believes that the advertising model as we currently know it, which relies on getting people to visit websites, is unsustainable and will need to change.

Instead, AI agents and foundational models will become the focus of ad spending as advertisers pay to have their messages incorporated into generated responses. Owyang suggests that we might see “sponsored sentences” in AI or ads displayed next to generated content. Marketers and creators must now consider how to be discovered by AI rather than solely focusing on search engines.

OpenAI recently launched a web crawler to collect real-time information from the web. However, Owyang predicts that web crawling alone will not suffice as more consumers rely on GPT tools for information instead of visiting marketing or news sites. The varying data schemas present a challenge for chatbots looking to gather data efficiently. Marketers must understand that training AI models on their data, through LLMs (large language models), can be beneficial.

Owyang suggests that if he were a journalist, he would want his articles consumed by all LLMs. This would increase visibility when people search for that information, similar to an SEO strategy. However, this approach might not apply to gated content, which functions under a different business model.

Marketers have continuously faced disruption over the past few decades. They have worked to influence influencers, such as journalists, industry analysts, and content creators to boost SEO. Now, AI is another influencer that marketers must cater to by providing relevant information. Owyang envisions a future where companies create special APIs that can be adjusted by foundational models. The central role of websites may decrease as companies opt to offer APIs instead. Building an autonomous agent might prove to be the most efficient way to influence an autonomous agent.

Bill Gates, along with other prominent figures such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, and Eric Schmidt, invested in Inflection AI during a $1.3 billion funding round in June. Gates mentioned in an interview that the first company to develop a personal agent to disrupt SEO would gain an advantage over competitors. Inflection AI launched Pi, a chatbot meant to be empathetic, useful, and safe, aiming to act more personally and colloquially than other existing models.

Jeremiah Owyang envisions a future where every brand has an autonomous agent that can interact with buyer-side agents. These agents would negotiate and make decisions on behalf of consumers, such as choosing cars, clothes, and restaurants based on their preferences and dietary needs.

In conclusion, the rise of AI is disrupting SEO and e-commerce. Marketers and creators must adapt their strategies to optimize for AI instead of relying solely on traditional search engine optimization methods. The development of personal AI agents is becoming a reality and will reshape the way businesses interact with consumers in the future.