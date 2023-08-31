Autonomous AI Dominates World Champion Drone Pilots in High-Speed Racing

In a groundbreaking moment for high-speed drone racing, an autonomous AI system developed by researchers from the University of Zurich and Intel has outperformed three world champion-level human pilots. The AI system, called Swift, showcased remarkable precision and agility in dynamic flight, leaving the human pilots in its wake.

High-level drone racing requires exceptional skill, speed, and control. Similar to watching Formula One or onboard footage from the Isle of Man TT, it is difficult to comprehend how a human brain can make split-second calculations and respond to rapidly changing situations. However, Swift’s victory demonstrates the extraordinary capabilities of AI in a real-world, physical sport.

To achieve its dominance, Swift utilized a single-camera vision setup like the human pilots, coupled with real-time data from an onboard inertial measurement unit (IMU) that provided acceleration, speed, and orientation information. The AI system learned a complex seven-gate track through a process of virtual training. By simulating the equivalent of a month’s worth of real-time single-drone training in less than an hour, Swift optimized its flight paths to find the quickest route.

Additionally, Swift fine-tuned its control policies by incorporating real-world flight data to account for factors such as air turbulence and visual signal degradation. This ensured its performance in the physical world mirrored its training in the simulated environment.

During the head-to-head racing on a purpose-built track in Zurich, Swift left the human pilots stunned. It executed tighter turns, displayed inhuman precision, and achieved a lap time half a second faster than the best human lap time. However, the AI system showed limitations in adapting to unexpected changes. When bright sunlight affected visibility, Swift struggled to perform.

While AI systems can excel at specific tasks with incredible speed and precision, human adaptability remains unmatched in dealing with a broader range of dynamic conditions. The victory of Swift serves as a reminder of the limitations of AI and the adaptability of the human brain. For now, humans continue to be the masters of flexibility and unconventional tactics in the face of AI advancements.

Source: University of Zurich

Definitions:

– Autonomous AI: Artificial intelligence that can operate and make decisions without human intervention.

– FPV (First-Person View): A method in which the pilot controls the drone by viewing the live video feed from its camera.

– Deep Blue: A supercomputer developed by IBM that defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1997, demonstrating the capabilities of AI in strategic games.

– AlphaGo: A computer program developed by DeepMind Technologies, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., that defeated world champion Go players, illustrating the power of AI in complex board games.

– University of Zurich Study: Champion-level Drone Racing using Deep Reinforcement Learning, Nature, 2023