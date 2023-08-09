The Influence of Religious Narratives on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a topic that is often difficult to grasp, leading us to rely on various narratives to make sense of it. Interestingly, some of the language and ideas used to describe AI and our interactions with it are rooted in religious concepts. Beth Singler, a professor of digital religions at the University of Zurich, explores this phenomenon and its implications.

Singler suggests that the deification of AI, whether intentional or not, stems from existential fears surrounding its development and potential for uncontrollable outcomes. Media outlets have often portrayed AI as godlike, and figures like Elon Musk have raised concerns about AI summoning demons. These narratives borrow from the monotheistic religions of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, where a singular, all-powerful entity exists.

However, Singler also highlights the importance of understanding how we shape AI to align with our values. The existential fears surrounding AI revolve around the need for AI to share our moral compass. This intersection of religion and AI demonstrates that modern technology can be entangled with religious thinking.

Moreover, people tend to draw on their cultural context when discussing the future potential of AI. Concepts such as a godlike being, heaven, and the afterlife influence conversations about digital immortality and the capabilities of AI. Singler suggests that we use our cultural resources to comprehend AI, as it feels more like something happening to us rather than something we create.

In terms of social media algorithms, Singler observes that individuals attribute decision-making power to these algorithms, leading to expressions like feeling “blessed by the algorithm.” This perception arises from uncertainty and the belief that the algorithm is determining their future based on their virtues. However, Singler emphasizes that these technologies are shaped by human decisions regarding the values and optimization processes. Thus, projecting religious ideas onto AI can obscure the true workings of the technology.

As for the incorporation of AI into existing religions, Singler notes that religious institutions often embrace technology as a useful tool. Examples include Alexa skills developed by the Church of England for reciting prayers and Robo Rabbi, an AI system trained on rabbinic law and the Torah. Some even manifest as robots, such as Mindar, a Buddhist robot in Japan.

While some may view these incorporations as gimmicks, Singler cautions that they raise important questions about the impact of AI on religious practices and beliefs. However, it is crucial to not overlook the actual societal changes and inequalities exacerbated by AI while creating new mythologies around it.