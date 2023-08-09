Examining the Intersection of AI and Religion

Artificial intelligence (AI) is often considered an abstract concept, but researchers have found that certain religious narratives can help make sense of its impact. Beth Singler, a professor of digital religions at the University of Zurich, studies the deification of AI in our language and interactions with it. Singler explains that existential fears about AI’s potential to become uncontrollable often lead to the use of religious narratives and tropes. Mainstream media has referred to godlike AI, while figures like Elon Musk have warned of AI summoning the demon. These ideas draw on concepts from monotheistic religions like Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

Singler discusses the common perception that AI is a modern concept while religion belongs to the past. However, both AI and religion are modern and intertwined. People use religious frameworks to understand AI’s potential to become superintelligent, drawing on terms and ideas they are familiar with, regardless of personal religious beliefs. Concepts like heaven and the afterlife are tied to discussions about digital immortality and AI. Singler emphasizes that we are using our cultural resources to comprehend the impact of AI, which feels like an outside force rather than something we are creating.

Regarding social media algorithms, Singler has observed that people attribute certain decisions to the algorithm and feel blessed by it. This is particularly evident in spaces where automated decision-making systems like YouTube’s algorithm or gig economy platforms like Uber and Lyft are involved. Singler’s research highlights stories of users feeling that the algorithm has made choices about their future, blessing them if they have had positive outcomes. However, these algorithms are ultimately influenced by human decisions and values.

When it comes to projecting religious ideas onto AI, Singler acknowledges that it can obscure the reality of technology’s capabilities. Viewing AI as godlike may overshadow the fact that humans are responsible for making decisions and may lead to a lack of awareness regarding societal changes and inequalities driven by AI. Singler notes that AI is also being incorporated into existing religions. For example, the Church of England developed Alexa skills for reciting prayers, while a computer scientist created Robo Rabbi, an AI trained on rabbinic law and the Torah. Embodied religious AI, such as Mindar, a Buddhist robot in Japan, provides services in religious settings.

While some may see these incorporations as gimmicks, they spark conversations about the intersection of religion and AI. Singler concludes that understanding the relationship between AI and religion is crucial for comprehending the broader implications of AI’s integration into society.