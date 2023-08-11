AI Safeguards Proposed to Prevent SNAP Benefits Fraud

Advances in technology have led to an increase in fraud and theft involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps. One common method of fraud is “skimming” where thieves steal the card number and PIN from EBT cards used for SNAP purchases. Currently, EBT cards do not have the same protections as bank-issued debit or credit cards.

One potential solution to this problem is the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Ali Solehdin, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at INETCO, a cybersecurity software firm, suggests that AI can be used to detect and block fraudulent EBT transactions caused by card skimming and account takeovers. According to Government Accountability Office data, EBT fraud costs taxpayers up to $4.7 billion per year.

Solehdin proposes that states and their SNAP/EBT distributor partners should rapidly deploy fraud prevention technology that utilizes AI and machine learning. These systems can create individual profiles for each EBT card and apply behavioral analytics to detect fraudulent activity in real-time. This technology can also evolve over time to detect new forms of fraud without the need for manual intervention.

Implementing AI-driven fraud prevention tools could save taxpayers billions of dollars annually and free up resources for other areas of need. Unlike other solutions that would take years to implement, AI safeguards can be deployed within 60 to 90 days.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP program, recommends several steps to help individuals avoid theft and fraud. These include keeping PINs secret, regularly checking EBT accounts for unauthorized charges, and being cautious of suspicious card reading machines.

To prevent fraud and theft, it is crucial for states and government agencies to consider adopting AI-based technologies as quickly as possible.