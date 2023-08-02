Forget AI, the Fed, and Inflation – “FOMO” Drives the Stock Market’s Dominance

Equities had a strong start to 2023, and the S&P 500 further solidified these gains in July, rising by 3%. Market bears, including Morgan Stanley’s top strategist Mike Wilson, have abandoned their gloomy forecasts as the breakneck rally shows signs of continuation.

The dominant force driving the stock market now is not AI, the Federal Reserve, or inflation, but rather “FOMO” – the Fear of Missing Out. Investors are jumping into the market out of a fear of missing out on potential gains.

These gains were fueled by a combination of factors. First, the global economy has shown signs of recovery, especially as countries have started to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. This has boosted investor confidence and encouraged them to allocate more capital to the stock market.

Additionally, the ongoing low-interest-rate environment has made equities a more attractive investment option. With interest rates at historic lows, investors have been searching for higher returns, and the stock market has provided compelling opportunities.

Furthermore, advancements in technology have made it easier for individuals to access the stock market. Online trading platforms and mobile apps have reduced barriers to entry, allowing more retail investors to participate. This influx of retail investors has only fueled the FOMO phenomenon, as they look to capitalize on the market’s upward trajectory.

While this FOMO-driven rally has led to significant gains, some experts are cautioning about the potential risks. Market volatility remains a concern, as sentiment-driven buying and selling can lead to exaggerated price swings. It is important for investors to remain vigilant and consider their risk tolerance before jumping on the FOMO bandwagon.

In conclusion, FOMO, driven by the fear of missing out on potential gains, has become the dominant force in the stock market. With the global economy recovering, low-interest rates, and increased accessibility to the market, investors are flocking to equities. However, caution is advised to navigate potential market volatility.