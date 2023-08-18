Advertisers Experiment with Generative AI to Cut Costs and Increase Productivity

Some of the world’s leading advertisers, such as Nestle and Unilever, are utilizing generative AI software like ChatGPT and DALL-E to reduce expenses and enhance productivity, according to executives. Generative AI has gained popularity in numerous industries as it can create content based on past data, providing new opportunities for marketing teams to advertise products more affordably and efficiently.

WPP, the largest advertising agency globally, is collaborating with companies like Nestle and Mondelez to incorporate generative AI into their advertising campaigns. This technology enables the creation of original text, images, and even computer code, making the production process more cost-effective and flexible. For instance, WPP partnered with Mondelez on an AI-driven Cadbury campaign in India, generating versions of ads featuring local stores that gained 94 million views on YouTube and Facebook.

WPP has invested in training young AI apprentices in London and partnered with the University of Oxford to develop courses on the future of marketing. The company aims to embrace the potential of AI while recognizing the need to address the disruption it may cause to existing job roles.

Nestle is also exploring the use of ChatGPT 4.0 and DALL-E 2 to promote their products. The software provides campaign ideas and inspiration that align with the brand, which are then further developed by the creative team. Unilever, on the other hand, leverages its generative AI technology to generate product descriptions for retailers’ websites.

While generative AI offers exciting possibilities, concerns remain regarding security, copyright risks, and biases embedded in the raw data. Advertisers want to ensure that the technology does not proliferate human biases and respects privacy and data protection.

Consumer companies are harnessing data from retailers like Walmart and Carrefour to power their AI tools. Some firms are fully embracing generative AI, while others prefer to cautiously experiment and address potential risks.

In conclusion, advertisers are increasingly turning to generative AI to streamline their processes, reduce costs, and create innovative advertising content. While challenges related to security, biases, and intellectual property persist, the potential benefits of this technology continue to drive its adoption in the industry.