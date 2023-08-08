Disney Forms Task Force to Explore Artificial Intelligence Applications

Walt Disney has established a task force to investigate the potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) across the entertainment conglomerate. The group, which was launched earlier this year, aims to develop AI applications in-house and collaborate with startups. The company has even posted job openings seeking candidates with expertise in AI and machine learning. These positions span various departments, including Walt Disney Studios, theme parks, engineering, television, and advertising. Although a spokesperson for Disney declined to comment, an internal advocate stressed the importance of AI for legacy media companies like Disney to avoid obsolescence. AI could help control the skyrocketing costs of movie and television production by introducing cost-saving measures over time.

AI could also enhance customer support and create unique interactions in Disney’s parks business. The example of Project Kiwi was provided, which utilized machine learning techniques to develop a small, free-roaming robot named Baby Groot. This robot mimics the movements and personality of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” character and is capable of recognizing and navigating objects. In the future, it is expected that Baby Groot will interact with guests.

The rise of AI in Hollywood has caused concerns among writers and actors who view it as a threat to their jobs. AI is a significant issue in contract negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America, both of which are currently on strike. Despite this, Disney has been careful about discussing its AI initiatives publicly.

This is not the first time Disney has embraced technological innovation. The company has a long history of investing in technological advancements and holds thousands of patents. Over the years, Disney has collaborated with top technology universities and developed mixed-reality technology, AI, machine learning, and visual computing expertise.

Disney Research, the company’s research division, has been at the forefront of developing technologies such as digital humans and the Medusa performance capture system. These technologies have been used in various films, including Marvel Entertainment’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Additionally, Disney Imagineering has unveiled AI-driven character experiences, such as the D3-09 cabin droid in the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

Overall, Disney’s exploration of AI demonstrates its commitment to innovation and its ongoing efforts to stay ahead in the entertainment industry.