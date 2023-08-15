Florida Man Allegedly Raised $108 Million in Fraudulent Scheme

A Florida man named Ashraf Mufareh and his company, Onpassive LLC, are facing charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly running a fraudulent securities offering. Mufareh is accused of raising $108 million from over 800,000 investors by claiming that his company was an artificial intelligence development company.

According to the SEC complaint, Mufareh pitched investors on the opportunity to buy a position in a multi-level marketing pyramid structure for $97. Investors who took advantage of the “early bird” special called “Founders” were promised higher returns and placement in the pyramid. The SEC alleges that this was a scheme to generate passive income for investors.

The SEC claims that Mufareh and Onpassive made false and misleading statements about the timing of product launch, potential income, and the legality of their operations. They also allegedly created websites that mimicked existing sites to post fake positive reviews about their company.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges that instead of using investor funds to develop and commercialize software applications as promised, Mufareh used the money to further the pyramid scheme and for personal expenses. The SEC asserts that funds were transferred to Mufareh’s wife and were used to make online purchases, dine at upscale restaurants, pay for TV subscriptions, groceries, salon visits, spa treatments, and even to buy stocks.

The SEC has stated that it will be seeking injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil penalties, and an order to prevent Mufareh from acting as an officer and director. Mufareh’s spouse, Asmahan Mufareh, has also been named as a relief defendant in the complaint.

Mufareh and his lawyer deny the allegations and claim to have been cooperating with the SEC’s investigation. The SEC has previously issued an Investor Alert to warn investors about the signs of pyramid schemes posing as multi-level marketing programs.