Fiverr Launches New Services to Capitalize on AI Skills Demand

Fiverr, the Israeli tech startup known for its online marketplace of freelancers, sees the rise of generative AI as an opportunity rather than a threat. The company has experienced a significant increase in searches for AI-related skills on its platform and has launched two new services to capitalize on this trend.

Fiverr Business Solutions is an umbrella name for Fiverr’s offerings for mid-sized to large enterprise companies. It includes Fiverr Enterprise, a SaaS platform that helps companies source, onboard, manage, and pay freelance talent legally. Fiverr also introduced “Fiverr Certified,” which allows software vendors to identify and promote experts who can assist clients in utilizing their technology.

Additionally, Fiverr Business Solutions provides access to Fiverr Pro, a premium offering where freelancers have been carefully curated by Fiverr. The company has redesigned Fiverr Pro, catering to larger customers with more complex projects. It offers project planning services, where a Fiverr-trained expert joins a customer’s project to help manage it from start to finish.

The most significant announcement is the launch of Fiverr Neo, a matching service that enables customers to find the right professional for their specific project needs more accurately and efficiently. Fiverr Neo engages customers through a hybrid chatbot/multiple choice interface, delivering human-like questions and responses. It utilizes large language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, to enhance the matching experience.

Fiverr Neo represents a shift in Fiverr’s business model, focusing on personalized and accurate matching based on customer requirements and preferences. It is particularly useful for complex projects that require multiple skills and expertise. With Fiverr Neo, customers have more guidance, selection, and control in finding the most suitable freelancers for their needs.

Overall, Fiverr aims to solidify its position as the go-to platform for businesses seeking creative project assistance. By leveraging the demand for AI-related skills, Fiverr is well-positioned for growth and success in the evolving gig economy.