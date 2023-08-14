AI-Powered Tools for Market Insights

AI-powered tools are revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing valuable market insights. One such tool is Homebot, an AI-driven platform that offers a wealth of data research. Homebot enables users to track how their neighborhood is evolving and provides trigger leads based on timing, offering a dynamic view of the market. This type of AI-powered tool is widely regarded as a wonderful use of AI in the industry.

Educating clients is a key focus for professionals in the real estate business. This is something that Jessica Lampson, a real estate agent, emphasizes. Lampson believes that education plays a vital role in empowering clients to make informed decisions. Drawing from her own experiences, Lampson emphasizes the importance of knowledge in personal growth. She grew up in a less affluent neighborhood in New Orleans but had access to public education and valuable knowledge, which helped her progress in life. Now, she wants to share that knowledge with her clients to help them make better decisions.

As part of her commitment to empowering clients, Lampson creates content that answers clients’ questions. She recognizes the complexities that clients often face, using the example of property changes in California. Many people may not understand the nuances of changing their property from a Prop 19 standpoint or the implications it may have on other aspects of their lives. Lampson believes that by providing information and educating clients, they can make more informed choices that positively impact their lives.

AI-powered tools like Homebot and the emphasis on education are helping real estate professionals provide valuable market insights and empower clients to make well-informed decisions. Through the use of AI and knowledge dissemination, the real estate industry is evolving to better serve its clients.