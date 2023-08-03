The Government Considers Whether AI Platforms Should Pay for Content Used to Train AI

The Australian government is currently deliberating whether it should require AI platforms to pay for the content used to train their AI technologies or exempt them from copyright laws. This decision will determine if the government will side with unions or big tech.

The Media, Entertainment, and Arts Alliance (MEAA) argues that AI companies should compensate creators for using their work to train AI tools. The MEAA particularly highlights the threat posed by generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney to artists, musicians, journalists, photographers, performers, and other professionals in the industry. They emphasize the need to protect the consent, copyright, and creativity of individuals at the center of any regulation.

On the other hand, Google and Microsoft are advocating for exemptions from copyright laws, allowing tech companies to train AI tools without paying royalties or compensation. They argue that a lack of allowances under Australian copyright legislation hampers AI research and stifles innovation. Google points to Singapore as an example, where copyright law exemptions for training machine learning technologies have created an innovation-friendly environment.

The application of existing copyright law to AI tools remains untested in Australia. In the United States, comedians and authors have sued AI platform owners for training AI models on their content without permission.

In response to concerns, the government received hundreds of submissions during its consultation process. Progressive think tank The Australia Institute suggests imposing a moratorium on the most harmful AI applications, like social scoring systems. The Campaign for AI Safety calls for the disclosure of AI-generated content and a licensing scheme for high-risk technologies. Conversely, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry argues for voluntary standards and a thorough analysis of existing legislation before implementing AI-specific regulations.

The government is also considering an EU-style risk rating system to categorize AI tools based on their potential harm, with more stringent rules or bans on riskier tools. The Communications Alliance, an industry group that includes Amazon, Apple, Optus, and TikTok, suggests conducting a gap analysis to identify legislation inadequacies and advocates for a “light touch” approach to regulation, proposing the establishment of a central “AI capacity unit” to coordinate the government’s response.

The deadline for submissions to the government’s Responsible AI review is Friday.