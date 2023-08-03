The Debate on AI Content Licensing: Unions vs Big Tech

The government is faced with a decision on whether to support unions or big tech companies in their views regarding the licensing of content used to train artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, representing artists and creators, argues that AI companies should pay for the content used to train their tools. They believe that generative AI tools pose a unique threat to the livelihoods of musicians, journalists, photographers, and others in the creative industry. They propose that AI tools should compensate creators for using their work and that copyright protections should be extended to prevent unauthorized copying.

On the other hand, tech companies like Google and Microsoft argue for exemptions from copyright laws for training purposes. They highlight the importance of open source innovation and the need to preserve public access to copyrighted works. They suggest that Australia should adopt a more innovation-friendly approach similar to Singapore, which has established exceptions in its copyright law for training AI technologies.

The government has received differing views on the matter, with some groups calling for a ban on certain AI technologies, such as facial recognition tools, while others advocate for a European Union-style risk rating system to categorize AI tools based on their potential harm. The Australia Institute recommends imposing a moratorium on harmful applications of AI, while the Campaign for AI Safety proposes disclosure and licensing schemes for high-risk technologies.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry argues that AI-specific regulation would be duplicative, as existing laws adequately cover many risks associated with AI. They suggest starting with voluntary standards and conducting a gap analysis to identify areas where legislation may be needed. Similarly, the Communications Alliance, representing industry players like Amazon, Apple, and TikTok, recommends a “light touch” approach to regulation and the establishment of a central AI capacity unit to coordinate the government’s response.

As the government gathers submissions for its Responsible AI review, the debate continues. The decision on content licensing for AI training will have significant implications for both the creative industry and the development of AI technologies in Australia.