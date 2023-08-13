Artificial Intelligence Becomes a Theme in Contemporary Fiction

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not just confined to science fiction anymore. It has become a prevalent topic in contemporary fiction, with many authors incorporating AI into their narratives. While some authors view AI as a threat to their creativity and livelihood, others find it fascinating and use it as a theme to explore human questions and experiences.

For instance, Helen Phillips’ upcoming novel “Hum” delves into the fear and fascination of AI, depicting a wife and mother losing her job to AI. Novelists like Fred Lunzker, Sean Michaels, Bryan Van Dyke, A.E. Osworth, and crime writer Jeffrey Diger are also exploring different AI-related themes in their upcoming works. These novels cover a range of topics, from a poet collaborating with an AI poetry company to the clash between a gay witch and AI.

Authors are drawn to AI because it allows them to address human desires, longings, and personal experiences. Sierra Greer’s novel “Annie Bot” features an AI mate designed for a human male, enabling her to explore themes of desire and longing. Amy Shearn’s “Animal Instinct” originates from her personal life and the pandemic, imagining a scenario where people can pick and choose the best traits from potential partners.

Some authors go beyond writing about AI and actively collaborate with it. Journalist Stephen Marche used AI to compose the novella “Death of An Author,” drawing inspiration from renowned authors. Screenwriter Simon Rich collaborated with AI to write “I Am Code,” a thriller in verse. A.E. Osworth even created a unique AI program, inspired by Machiavelli’s works, to give AI a distinct mechanical voice.

In the novel “Do You Remember Being Born?” by Sean Michaels, the protagonist explores the implications of AI on art, language, and identity. Michaels incorporates actual AI-generated prose and poetry into the book, using a unique format to distinguish between human and AI-written passages.

These novels showcase the impact of AI in contemporary fiction, reflecting the current cultural zeitgeist. Despite concerns about its potential implications, authors continue to find inspiration in AI as they explore the complexities of human existence and the evolving relationship between technology and creativity.