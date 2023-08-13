The Rise of AI in Literature

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a threat to writers, but also a source of inspiration in the literary world. Thousands of authors have expressed concerns about AI using copyrighted work without permission or compensation. However, AI has become a recurring theme in novels and short stories, reflecting the intersection of technology and society.

Writers are both frightened and fascinated by the possibilities of AI. Helen Phillips, author of the upcoming novel “Hum,” explores the fear of being replaced by non-human intelligence. The cultural zeitgeist of AI is seeping into fiction, with more books featuring AI as a central theme.

Novels expected to be released in the next two years include Sean Michaels’ “Do You Remember Being Born?” which imagines a poet collaborating with an AI poetry company. Bryan Van Dyke’s “In Our Likeness” explores the power of a fact-checking program to manipulate facts. A.E. Osworth’s “Awakened” tells the story of a gay witch’s clash with AI. Crime writer Jeffrey Diger is also incorporating AI and the metaverse into his works to explore societal change.

Authors are using AI to delve into fundamental human questions. Sierra Greer’s novel “Annie Bot” explores human desires through an AI companion. Amy Shearn’s “Animal Instinct” reflects the experience of using dating apps and the notion of creating an ideal partner.

Some authors are not just writing about AI; they are also collaborating with it directly. Journalist Stephen Marche used AI to write the novella “Death of An Author,” drawing inspiration from various authors. Simon Rich co-authored the thriller “I Am Code” with an AI program. A.E. Osworth even created their own AI program that influenced the voices in their book.

AI’s presence in literature raises questions about its impact on art, language, and identity. Sean Michaels’ new novel explores the implications of AI technology for parenthood, labor, and community. By incorporating AI-generated prose and poetry, Michaels acknowledges the influence of AI in shaping his work.

As AI continues to evolve and permeate various aspects of society, it finds its place in the literary world. Authors not only grapple with the possibilities and implications of AI but also embrace it as a source of creativity and imagination.