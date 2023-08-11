La-Z-Boy Introduces The Decliner: The Chair That Helps You Cancel Plans

La-Z-Boy, the company famous for its reclining chair, has come up with an innovative way to make canceling plans even easier. They have created a limited-edition chair called The Decliner, which is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology. By simply pulling on its handle, users can generate a cancellation excuse via a text message.

The Decliner is currently a prototype, according to La-Z-Boy. When the handle is pulled, the AI technology kicks in and creates a convincing excuse to cancel plans. This new innovation from La-Z-Boy aims to provide users with a hassle-free way to bow out of commitments.

To make things even more exciting, La-Z-Boy is running a contest where participants have the chance to win one of three Decliners. The winners will be selected based on the most creative cancellation excuses. The deadline for entries is September 11th at 11:50 p.m. ET, with a maximum of one entry per person per day. Each submission must be unique.

To enter the contest, participants can submit their entries on TheDecliner.com. They can also tag La-Z-Boy on social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or TikTok, using the hashtags #LongLiveTheLazy and #contest. Another option is to post on La-Z-Boy’s social media posts about the contest.

The introduction of The Decliner is part of La-Z-Boy’s “Long Live the Lazy” campaign, which focuses on the importance of taking time for oneself and making comfort a top priority. Christy Hoskins, the vice president and chief marketing officer for La-Z-Boy, explains that the campaign acknowledges the reality that everyone occasionally needs to power down, kick up their feet, and relax.

So, if you find yourself in need of canceling plans in a smooth and hassle-free manner, The Decliner by La-Z-Boy might just be the answer you’ve been looking for.