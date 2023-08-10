Federal Election Commission Considers Regulating Deepfake Political Ads

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has taken a small step toward regulating deepfake material in political advertisements. The commission has agreed to seek public comment on whether existing federal rules against fraudulent campaign advertising should apply to ads that use artificial intelligence (AI) technology. However, it remains uncertain whether the evenly divided six-member commission will implement formal regulations once the public comment period closes, which is expected to be in October.

In June, the commissioners were deadlocked on the issue, but the unanimous vote to allow public comment occurred after the left-leaning watchdog group Public Citizen filed a second petition urging the commission to ban AI-generated ads that deliberately deceive the public. CNN had previously reported that numerous Democratic lawmakers supported Public Citizen’s efforts and called for cracking down on deepfakes.

There are growing concerns about the unregulated use of powerful AI technology in political campaigns. It has already made an appearance in the 2024 presidential contest when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign released a video on social media that used AI-generated images to portray Donald Trump hugging Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to Lisa Gilbert, Public Citizen’s executive vice president, if the challenge of regulating deepfakes is not addressed, it could damage elections and erode people’s trust in the electoral process. Although a group of Democratic lawmakers has introduced legislation requiring disclaimers on political ads that use AI-generated content, Republican support for these bills has yet to be garnered.

Some state lawmakers have taken action to regulate this rapidly evolving technology. Approximately twelve states have moved to address the use of nonconsensual deepfakes in pornography, while four states—California, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington—have enacted laws targeting deepfakes in political ads. The Minnesota and Washington state laws were passed earlier this year.

The FCC’s consideration of regulating deepfake political ads represents an ongoing effort to keep pace with technological advancements and ensure the integrity of election campaigns.