Can Artificial Intelligence-Generated Artworks be Copyrighted?

There has been an ongoing debate about whether artworks created by generative artificial intelligence can be copyrighted. Recently, a U.S. federal judge in Los Angeles upheld a ruling from the U.S. Copyright Office stating that AI-created art pieces are not protected by copyright law.

Stephen Thaler, CEO of neural network firm Imagination Engines, has been at the forefront of the argument in favor of granting copyrights to AI works. Thaler believes that AI should be recognized as an author if it meets certain criteria, and that entirely AI-generated works should be protected by copyright law. However, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that copyright law only applies to works created by human beings, not by new forms of technology operating independently.

The situation remains somewhat convoluted. The U.S. Copyright Office published guidance in March, stating that it is open to granting protection and ownership to AI-generated works on a case-by-case basis. If a work is generated entirely by AI, it is not considered copyrightable. However, if a human creates a work with the assistance of AI, it could potentially be eligible for copyright protection, depending on the level of human involvement.

The debate poses challenges for artists, individuals working in the arts industry, and art enthusiasts. The fear of AI-generated content replacing human creativity has led to concerns within the Writers and Actors Guild unions. These concerns have contributed to strikes lasting over 100 days, as there is a worry that studios may rely on generative AI for scripts and acting, potentially rendering certain jobs obsolete and negatively impacting the quality of television and film productions.

The question of whether AI-generated artworks can be copyrighted raises complex legal and philosophical issues. While some argue in favor of recognizing AI as authors, the current ruling maintains that copyright protection solely applies to works of human creation.