The Federal Election Commission Considers Regulating AI-Generated Deepfakes in Political Ads

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is taking steps to potentially regulate AI-generated deepfakes in political ads ahead of the 2024 election. Advocates believe that this move will protect voters from a particularly harmful form of election disinformation.

The use of AI to create convincing fake images, videos, and audio clips that misrepresent political opponents is not a new phenomenon. However, advances in generative AI technology have made it cheaper, easier, and more likely to manipulate public perception.

Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race, including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, have already employed these AI-generated deepfakes to persuade voters. For example, the Republican National Committee released an entirely AI-generated ad showing a bleak future if President Joe Biden is reelected, with fake, but realistic photos depicting boarded-up storefronts and armored military patrols.

To address this issue, the FEC held a meeting to consider a petition from the advocacy group Public Citizen, requesting clarification that an existing federal law against fraudulent misrepresentation in campaign communications applies to AI-generated deepfakes. The unanimous procedural vote shows the agency’s intent to examine the matter further.

However, the FEC will not make a final decision on regulating AI ads until after a 60-day public comment period that is likely to commence soon.

In June, the FEC deadlocked on a previous petition regarding AI ads, with some commissioners questioning their authority to regulate them. Public Citizen submitted a new petition referencing the fraudulent misrepresentation law and arguing that the FEC does indeed have jurisdiction.

Democratic lawmakers, including House Rep. Adam Schiff, have also urged the FEC to advance the petition, highlighting the challenges voters face in identifying fraudulent video and audio material.

Despite concerns from Republican Commissioner Allen Dickerson about the FEC’s authority and potential First Amendment implications, Public Citizen President Robert Weissman argued that deepfakes are distinct from other false statements or media as they convincingly claim to speak on a candidate’s behalf.

If the FEC decides to ban AI deepfakes in campaign ads, it will not address all the potential threats they pose to elections. Further legislation at the congressional level may be necessary to regulate AI-generated deceptive content and establish guidelines for disclosure and disclaimers. Several states have also considered or passed legislation concerning deepfake technology.

The issue of AI-generated deepfakes in political ads highlights the need to safeguard election integrity and protect voters from manipulative tactics that can sway election outcomes.