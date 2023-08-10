Federal Election Commission considers regulating AI-generated content in political ads

After deliberation, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) has decided to initiate the process of making rules to regulate the use of AI-generated content in political ads. The FEC voted to open the petition by advocacy group Public Citizen for public comment, potentially leading to new regulations by the end of the year.

The petition calls for rules that would prohibit candidates and political parties from using AI to mislead voters. Public Citizen’s executive vice president, Lisa Gilbert, emphasized the urgency of regulating AI in election ads, stating that the threat it poses to democracy should be taken seriously.

Although Republican Commissioner Allen Dickerson initially opposed the petition, he voted to start the commenting period, questioning whether the FEC has the authority to implement the requested rules. Dickerson suggested that it should be lawmakers who take action in addressing the issue.

This decision by the FEC follows recent efforts by Congress and the White House to regulate AI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urged lawmakers to pass new rules, and the White House secured commitments from leading AI companies to develop the technology responsibly.

The Republican National Committee and Ron DeSantis super PAC have already utilized AI-generated content in their political ads. The RNC released an AI-generated ad in response to President Joe Biden’s election announcement, while Never Back Down used AI to imitate former President Donald Trump’s voice in an ad. These videos have been shared on social media platforms with lenient content policies.

Although Congress aims to regulate AI, few bills have been introduced thus far. Representatives Yvette Clarke and Amy Klobuchar have proposed bills requiring disclosure of AI-generated content in ads. However, progress has been slow in approving regulations.

Public Citizen’s petition is an effort to establish rules before the 2024 elections. Klobuchar plans to introduce legislation to increase the FEC’s authority over AI, emphasizing the need for prompt action.

Once the petition is available for public comment, there will be a 60-day period for feedback.