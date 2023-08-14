The Benefits and Potential of AI, According to Theoretical Physicist Michio Kaku

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku believes that artificial intelligence (AI), specifically AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, will bring societal benefits and increase productivity. While many worry about the implications of AI, Kaku considers these concerns to be exaggerated and dismisses chatbots as “glorified tape recorders.” According to him, they simply take pieces of information from the internet and stitch them together to create the illusion of human-like responses.

Kaku emphasizes that chatbots cannot determine the authenticity of information and that human input is necessary in providing accurate and reliable data. The fear surrounding AI has primarily focused on its potential negative consequences, disregarding its potential benefits.

Recent research highlights the growing popularity of AI. However, a study conducted by Purdue University found that ChatGPT struggles with coding questions, providing incorrect answers 52% of the time. Despite this, experts argue that generative AI technology is still in its early stages and constantly improving, similar to the initial challenges faced by the iPhone when it was introduced. Over time, the iPhone addressed its flaws and revolutionized handheld devices.

The adoption of generative artificial intelligence is rapidly increasing, with approximately 40% of executives recognizing the urgency in incorporating AI into their operations. The generative AI market is projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032, compared to $40 billion in the previous year.

When it comes to potential threats posed by AI, experts argue that the real danger lies in companies that fail to leverage the technology themselves. According to Jeremiah Lotz, managing vice president, digital and data at PSCU, AI has the capability to enhance interactions between financial service providers and consumers, rather than replace human interactions. The ideal scenario involves AI improving efficiency in tasks, allowing professionals to focus on more high-value areas. Human knowledge and expertise remain crucial in any AI-driven environment.