Fear of Artificial Intelligence: A Western Phenomenon

The fear of artificial intelligence (AI) is a phenomenon primarily observed in the Western world, while it is largely absent in Asia. In East Asia, AI is seen as a valuable tool to alleviate humans from mundane tasks and address the challenges of aging societies. The productivity gains brought by AI are comparable to the ICT revolution of the late 20th century.

China, in particular, has embraced AI as an integral part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, combining various technologies like high-speed communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. Chinese ports, for example, can unload container ships in just 45 minutes compared to the week-long process in other countries.

The fear surrounding AI today shares similarities with the fear of machines in the late 19th century. French textile workers, concerned about their jobs being replaced and their craft losing value, sabotaged weaving machines. This act gave rise to the word “sabotage.”

In the 20th century, machines and power tools reduced physical labor for humans, while in the 21st century, AI is expected to alleviate mental labor. However, the challenge posed by AI to human intelligence has led to a growing community of AI alarmists. Much of this fear can be traced back to science fiction, which often portrays out-of-control AI systems.

AI emerged in the 1960s as an extension of cybernetics, the field of computer science that focused on binary computers. AI pioneers projected that a machine with human-level intelligence would exist within a generation, receiving significant funding for their endeavors. Nonetheless, an undefined understanding of “intelligence” and insufficient progress led to the so-called “AI winter” and a stagnation in AI development.

In the 1990s, IBM’s Deep Blue defeated world chess champion Gary Kasparov, reigniting interest in AI. However, concerns related to AI’s potential dangers have resurfaced with the development of ChatGPT and similar systems. Some experts, including Elon Musk, voice worries about the emergence of non-human minds that may outsmart and replace humans. Nevertheless, concrete examples of doomsday scenarios remain elusive.

AI systems, whether it’s Big Blue, self-driving cars, or ChatGPT, are domain-specific and operate within predefined parameters set by their designers. They don’t possess self-generated facts or independent will. While AI chat systems may eliminate jobs or render professions obsolete, they are just one part of the broader technological ecosystem of Industry 4.0.

In China, AI is already transforming various sectors. In healthcare, AI aids medical imaging analysis, disease diagnosis, and drug research. Smart cities in China use AI for traffic management, energy efficiency, waste management, and public safety systems. AI is integrated into the education system to enhance personalized learning experiences, while in agriculture, it assists with crop monitoring and pest detection.

Cultural factors, such as pragmatism, contribute to China’s greater acceptance and trust in technology compared to the West. China sees AI as a component of the larger transition towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

While concerns about accidents and mistakes in AI development exist, similar to the atomic energy industry and civil aviation, proper safeguards need to be put in place. Any system with the potential to impact millions of lives should undergo rigorous testing behind a firewall.

In the context of AI, the US leads in innovation, while China excels in its application. The US should be cautious not to neglect its infrastructure and lose its competitive edge. For AI to truly transform industries, it needs to operate within an Industry 4.0 ecosystem, an area where China has taken a head start and deserves attention from the American AI community.