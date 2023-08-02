CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

FDA Clears AI-Enabled Neuroimaging Software for Mapping White Matter Microstructure

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
FDA Clears AI-Enabled Neuroimaging Software for Mapping White Matter Microstructure

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for Advanced Neuro Diagnostic Imaging (ANDI), an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled neuroimaging software. Developed by Imeka, ANDI provides mapping of white matter microstructure on diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

ANDI utilizes a combination of modelling reconstruction algorithms, fiber bundling, and tractography to assess the microstructure of connecting white matter bundles through automated processing of diffusion-weighted MRI. The software offers a detailed analysis of the micro- and macrostructural values of white matter bundles and generates a subsequent DICOM-encapsulated PDF report that highlights any significant deviations from normative values.

Imeka, the company behind ANDI, is at the forefront of utilizing AI in diffusion MRI-based white matter imaging to evaluate microstructural properties with greater detail compared to other techniques. Jean-Rene Belanger, Imeka’s CEO, expressed their commitment to pioneering this innovative approach.

The recent announcement of Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) 3 codes by the American Medical Association (AMA) is expected to facilitate reimbursement for the use of ANDI software. These codes are specifically designed for quantitative brain MRI assessments, aligning well with Imeka’s innovative technology.

The FDA clearance of ANDI marks an important development in the field of neuroimaging. The AI-enabled software not only provides valuable insights into white matter microstructure but also offers potential benefits for researchers, clinicians, and patients. With its advanced capabilities, ANDI has the potential to improve diagnosis and treatment planning in various neurological conditions.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

AI

Tinder Testing AI Photo Selection Feature for Dating Profiles

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

New Open-Source AI Models Can Generate Sounds Based on Text Prompt

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Microsoft’s Capex for Expanding Azure Cloud Computing Platform Exceeds $10.7 Billion

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Advent of Solid-State Batteries: A Game Changer in Energy Storage

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Discord to Bring Xbox Game Streaming to its Platform

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Warns of Consequences of Chinese Invasion

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

AI Improves Breast Cancer Detection, Prostate and Breast Cancer Study, Peanut Allergies Prevention, Measles Concerns, Bed Bugs Potential Health Concern, Rash Diagnosis, Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Incident, Organ Donation Challenges

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments