The FBI Warns of Increasing Cyberattacks Assisted by AI

The FBI has raised concerns about the escalating number of cyberattacks facilitated by AI programs. According to the agency, there has been a significant rise in individuals utilizing AI technology in phishing attacks and malware development, with the impact of these operations steadily increasing.

Previously, we reported on instances where AI models like ChatGPT have been used to create malware capable of evading the latest security systems. This type of malware, known as polymorphic malware, was traditionally the domain of skilled black-hat coders but has now become more accessible due to AI.

A senior FBI official stated that these trends will likely continue to increase as AI models become more widely adopted and democratized. While locked-in AI models such as ChatGPT and Claude 2 attract attention, law enforcement agencies are particularly focused on the world of open-source AI. In this realm, individuals can access base models like Meta’s open-source Llama 2 and train them for specific purposes.

Open-source AI poses a challenge as hackers can now subscribe to black-hat focused ChatGPT clones, providing an environment ideal for launching remote phishing attacks. With these tools, attackers can automate the creation of webpages, email responses, and other aspects of the attack process. Additionally, they can develop polymorphic malware that evades existing cybersecurity measures, placing defense systems at a disadvantage.

Though the FBI did not disclose which open-source AI models are being exploited, their acknowledgement of the issue is significant. The agency also emphasized the security risks associated with the proliferation of generative AI technology, particularly in the field of deepfakes. The ability to create digitally-unverifiable content through AI-generated deepfakes can have severe consequences, such as spreading false information through manipulated press conferences.

Several AI industry giants, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, have pledged to introduce watermarking technology to combat deepfakes. This technology will help differentiate synthetic data from authentic information. However, the process of identifying synthetic data remains a challenge, as evidenced by OpenAI’s recent closure of its AI Classifier tool due to its low success rate.

The growing availability of privately-tailored, open-source generative AI technology is inevitable, and individuals with private AI models will continually improve upon them using better hardware and techniques. The applications of AI vary, ranging from concerns addressed by the FBI to business automation and gaming adventures.

As these developments unfold, it is essential to monitor and address the implications of AI usage in various domains.