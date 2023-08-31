Favom Announced as Headline Sponsor for Digital Health AI and Data 2023

Favom, a leading healthcare AI and machine learning company, has been confirmed as the headline sponsor for Digital Health’s new show, Digital Health AI and Data 2023. The company specializes in delivering data-led insights to improve outcomes in the public sector through AI applications. With a team of data science and software development experts, Favom collaborates with experts in AI to develop innovative solutions for healthcare. Current projects include emergency care, maternity, and ophthalmology.

Digital Health AI and Data is a brand-new event for those interested in the latest developments in AI and data in UK healthcare. The two-day conference and exhibition will bring together health professionals, researchers, analysts, data scientists, and start-ups to explore the application of data science, AI, and analytics in healthcare.

Favom’s keynote speaker at the event will be Prof Stefan Zohren, an AI and applied machine learning expert from Oxford University and the Alan Turing Institute. Prof Zohren will discuss real-world applications of AI in healthcare and share examples of AI being used in healthcare organizations worldwide.

The event will also feature case studies from Favom and their collaboration with Fortrus on projects such as diabetes prediction, predicting baby due dates, and analyzing emergency department data. These collaborations highlight the potential of AI and data insights in improving healthcare dynamics.

Other major sponsors and exhibitors at the event include Nuance, KPMG, dfine, and FD. The conference program includes two stages focused on AI and data, covering topics such as AI development, regulation, deployment, health data research, and security.

