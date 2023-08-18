The NFL and Fantasy Football: Gridiron AI’s Innovative Approach

The NFL remains the most popular sport in the U.S., with many fans engaging through fantasy football. Gridiron AI, an analytics company, is revolutionizing the fantasy football experience by utilizing artificial intelligence and predictive modeling.

By relying on data, Gridiron AI is able to provide football fans with more accurate and consistent fantasy rankings. The company aims to let the model speak for itself, avoiding any added commentary. When users create an account on the site, they have the ability to customize the settings and how the data, rankings, and projections are presented based on their league’s scoring system.

Gridiron AI offers a free service that provides a limited set of rankings. For access to more comprehensive data, users can subscribe for $5 per month from August through December.

Founded in 2018, Gridiron AI strives to give fans a more complete picture when it comes to fantasy points. They project all the different counting stats for each player and aggregate them to determine the projected fantasy points. This approach allows for customization based on individual leagues and also provides value on player prop bets.

The AI-driven technology takes into account various data that can be found in box scores, player sheets, and game logs. It helps fantasy owners make more accurate predictions about player performance. The technology even has the capability to analyze unstructured data, such as injury analysis, for a more sophisticated decision-making process.

Gridiron AI continuously adds new data to its models to improve results. Their rankings have already proven to outperform those available on many popular fantasy football sites. Recently, Gridiron AI even surpassed the rankings of the reputable 4for4 site.

Gridiron AI is revolutionizing the fantasy football experience by leveraging artificial intelligence and predictive modeling, providing fans with more accurate rankings and predictions.