The NFL remains the most popular sport in the U.S., with many fans engaging in fantasy football. Gridiron AI, an analytics company, is taking an innovative approach to this fantasy game by utilizing artificial intelligence and predictive modeling to provide football fans with fantasy rankings. By relying on data rather than human biases, Gridiron AI aims to create more consistent predictions.

Gridiron AI offers a free service that provides users with a limited set of rankings. However, for more comprehensive data, users have the option to subscribe at a cost of $5 per month from August through December. Founded in 2018, the company’s goal is to provide fans with a more complete picture when it comes to fantasy points. They project various counting stats for each player and aggregate them to determine the projected fantasy points.

The AI-driven technology used by Gridiron AI takes all the data typically found in box scores, player sheets, and game logs to help fantasy owners predict player performance. The better a player performs during a week, the higher the likelihood of producing more fantasy points. The technology can also analyze unstructured data, such as players’ injury analysis, enabling a more sophisticated decision-making process.

Gridiron AI continues to enhance its models by incorporating new data to improve results. Their rankings consistently outperform those available on other popular sites. The platform provides valuable insights by comparing a player’s projected performance to the average player at their position, allowing users to identify added value when making decisions about who to start, draft, or play in daily fantasy games.

Recently, Gridiron AI’s rankings even surpassed another popular site, 4for4 rankings known for its exceptional performance. The company remains dedicated to further improving user experience and delivering accurate and valuable fantasy rankings.

Overall, Gridiron AI’s innovative use of artificial intelligence and predictive modeling has revolutionized the world of fantasy football, providing fans with more reliable predictions and accurate insights for their fantasy teams.