Author Discovers AI-Generated Books Sold Under Her Name on Amazon

Jane Friedman, a publishing industry expert, recently discovered that AI-generated books were being sold under her name on Amazon. After receiving an email from a reader about her latest works on Amazon, which she had not authored, Friedman investigated further and found several books under her name that she did not write or publish. She went to Amazon to report the fake titles but faced resistance from the platform. Amazon asked for an itemized list of her concerns and refused to remove the books without a trademark registration number associated with her name.

However, after Friedman expressed her dismay on social media and her blog, the fake titles were eventually removed from Amazon and Goodreads. This incident highlights the issue of AI-generated books infiltrating mainstream consumer platforms like Amazon. The New York Times reported an influx of poorly-written AI-generated guidebooks on Amazon, and Friedman herself has noticed AI-written young adult novels topping the Kindle lists.

Authors are concerned about how to protect their professional brands in the face of generative artificial intelligence and the lack of guardrails on self-publishing platforms. The Authors Guild, which includes prominent authors such as Nora Roberts and Jodi Picoult, has taken steps to demand AI industry leaders protect writers’ rights and obtain consent, credit, and fair compensation for their works.

Sarah Rose, a journalist and author, also fell victim to AI impostures when multiple titles were published under her author page without her knowledge. The concept of sham books using the identities of real authors raises concerns about contributory liability for platforms like Amazon. Professor Justin Hughes, who teaches intellectual property law, emphasized the need for Amazon to take responsibility and prevent AI-generated books using real authors’ names from being sold on their platform.

Friedman is concerned about the industry implications of authors having to trademark their names for brand protection. She believes that the issue of AI-generated books is a violation of authors’ rights and raises questions about consumer deception and economic fairness. The literary community, including the Authors Guild, is actively advocating for stronger regulations and protections against AI-generated content.