Advances in Generative Artificial Intelligence in Education

The rapid advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) have significantly impacted the field of education. As a result, educators are urged to adapt their teaching practices. The Martha Bradley Evans Center for Teaching Excellence (MBECTE) has compiled resources to assist University of Utah instructors in understanding the implications of AI in education.

To begin, MBECTE recommends that all faculty members include a statement on their syllabus explicitly addressing the issue of misrepresenting content generated by AI as one’s own work, as it constitutes academic misconduct. Students are expected to adhere to the University of Utah’s policies on academic honesty.

For assignments and assessments completed outside the classroom, MBECTE suggests adopting strategies that require students to delve deeper into the subject matter beyond simply providing an answer. Examples of such strategies include reflecting upon, analyzing, integrating, or critiquing information, or presenting responses in alternative formats such as videos or posters. Another approach to consider is requiring students to include citations or documentation in a manner that is difficult for AI generators to replicate.

It is also beneficial for educators to familiarize themselves with popular AI tools and the types of responses they generate. Some noteworthy tools include ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, Perplexity, as well as tools that enable searching research papers, interacting with PDFs, and generating text-to-image.

While Canvas is equipped with Turnitin, a plagiarism detection tool that also provides an AI Originality score, MBECTE advises caution in relying solely on this score due to reported reliability issues. Alternative AI detection tools such as ZeroGPT or Writer are suggested. EWeek has compiled a list of the Top 10 AI Detection Tools, which may be helpful.

For those seeking to deepen their understanding and application of AI in teaching, MBECTE offers opportunities for further learning. The Annual Teaching Symposium on August 14 will feature presentations on integrating AI into the classroom. Additionally, a workshop on AI and Writing will be held on November 30. Faculty members, graduate students, postdocs, and staff can attend these events for free. The national AI X Education Conference on August 5-6 is also worth considering.

Staying updated on AI developments is crucial, as the technology rapidly evolves across various fields. Resources such as the AI Tool Report, The Rundown, and AI Education News provide valuable insights into AI developments relevant to education. Blogs like Derek Bruff’s Agile Learning, One Useful Thing, and the Hechinger Report offer specific ideas on how AI may impact educational practice.

For individuals seeking a deeper understanding of AI, self-paced online courses are available. Fortune recently published a list of 5 Free Online AI Classes offered by top tech firms and universities. Alternatively, Google and Stanford University offer online AI courses taught by experts. The U of U Professional Education also provides a Machine Learning and AI Micro Bootcamp. Free introductory AI courses are offered by platforms like Udacity and Coursera.

The MBECTE Team is enthusiastic about the possibilities that generative AI brings to higher education teaching practices. They anticipate an enriching and collaborative year ahead.