Concerns Arise Over Zoom’s Updated Terms and Conditions

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 11, 2023
Teleconference apps like Zoom have become an integral part of the modern classroom, providing faculty with a platform for teaching, meetings, and research projects. However, a recent update to Zoom’s terms and conditions followed by a public outcry has left higher education faculty and experts with questions and concerns.

The update in question stated that Zoom would have access to all customer data and could use it to train its artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. This sparked concern among faculty and many users publicly expressed their outrage, with some even vowing to stop using Zoom altogether.

In response to the backlash, Zoom quickly reversed course and updated its terms and conditions to clarify that it will not use audio, video, or chats to train AI without user consent. However, the definition of “consent” remains vague, raising further questions about the extent to which user data may be used.

Legal experts suggest that companies like Zoom are seeking to monetize user data for AI purposes. The rise of AI and machine learning has led tech firms to update their terms and conditions to accommodate these new technologies.

The controversy surrounding Zoom’s updated terms and conditions comes at a particularly bad time for higher education, as many universities are in the midst of planning for the upcoming semester. The ambiguity of the terms and conditions has left faculty in a difficult position, questioning the privacy and control they have over their research and interactions with students.

Some universities, like Swarthmore College, have their own contracts with Zoom, which may have more stringent terms and conditions. However, faculty members are urged to push for open communication between administrators and IT officials to alleviate the burden of vetting technology themselves.

As an alternative to Zoom, platforms like Teams may have similar conditions, and building one’s own platform can be costly and challenging for most schools. It is inevitable that AI will continue to play a role in education, but how companies handle user data and privacy concerns may differ due to the recent backlash against Zoom.

The concerns raised by the updated terms and conditions serve as a reminder for universities to consider their own contracts and negotiate terms that protect the privacy and interests of their faculty and students.

