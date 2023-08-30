U.S. Senate Majority Leader to Host Artificial Intelligence Forum

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is organizing an artificial intelligence (AI) forum on September 13th to discuss the potential dangers and challenges posed by AI. The forum will bring together tech leaders and experts to exchange ideas and explore ways to mitigate these risks.

Among the confirmed attendees are several prominent figures in the tech industry:

1. Sam Altman: CEO of OpenAI, a company that develops advanced AI models such as ChatGPT. Altman has expressed optimism about global coordination on AI.

2. Mark Zuckerberg: CEO of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), which has invested heavily in AI. Meta is shifting its focus toward integrating AI into its platforms to enhance content recommendations and ads.

3. Elon Musk: CEO of Tesla and founder of AI startup xAI. Musk has voiced concerns about the potential destructive power of AI but also sees the possibility of international collaboration on the technology.

4. Sundar Pichai: CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Google has been at the forefront of AI development, recently unveiling new AI products and incorporating generative AI into its search engine.

5. Satya Nadella: CEO of Microsoft. Microsoft aims to democratize AI by making it more accessible to users through upgrades to its software. The company has introduced an AI “Copilot” for its Microsoft 365 suite.

6. Jensen Huang: CEO of Nvidia. Nvidia’s chips have experienced high demand driven by the AI boom. The company’s quarterly revenue forecast exceeded expectations.

7. Arvind Krishna: CEO of IBM. IBM has launched an AI and data platform to assist companies in integrating AI into their businesses. Krishna has acknowledged that AI could lead to job displacement in the coming years.

Other notable participants include Bill Gates, Charles Rivkin, Eric Schmidt, Tristan Harris, Deborah Raji, and Alex Karp, among others.

This forum reflects the growing recognition of the need for international cooperation and regulation to harness the potential of AI and mitigate its risks. The attendees, with their considerable expertise and influence, will contribute to the conversation on shaping responsible AI development.

Sources:

– Reuters – Author Kanishka Singh – Edited by Matthew Lewis