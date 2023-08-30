US Senate Majority Leader to Host AI Forum with Tech Leaders and Experts

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is set to host an artificial intelligence (AI) forum on September 13, aimed at exploring ways to mitigate the risks associated with this emerging technology. The forum will bring together prominent tech leaders and experts to discuss the challenges and prospects of AI.

Among the confirmed attendees are notable figures such as Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, who expressed optimism about global coordination on AI. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), will also be present, highlighting the company’s long-standing investment in AI and its increasing emphasis on improving content recommendations and advertisements across its platforms.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, will attend the forum with his AI startup, xAI, which was established earlier this year. Musk has previously voiced concerns about the potential for AI to cause harm and has emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing these challenges. Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, will share insights on the company’s advancements in AI, including generative AI integrated into its search engine.

Other tech leaders expected to participate include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who will discuss the company’s plans to democratize AI with expanded accessibility in its office software. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will also attend, as the company’s revenue has surged due to increased demand for its chips driven by AI applications. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna will provide insights into the company’s AI and data platform, which helps businesses integrate AI into their operations.

The forum will feature a range of experts, including Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, and Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies. They will share their perspectives on AI and its implications across various fields.

By convening this AI forum, Schumer aims to foster dialogue among key stakeholders and shape policies that balance technological advancements with the potential risks associated with AI.

Sources:

– Kanishka Singh and Richard Cowan, Reuters