Zoom’s Updated Terms of Service Clarifies AI Training Use

An update to Zoom’s terms of service has caused concern on social media, with users claiming that the videoconferencing company will now utilize their online doctor visits and virtual happy hours to train artificial intelligence models. However, the company has responded by clarifying its policy. The updated terms of service clearly state that audio, video, and chat customer content will not be used to train AI models without the user’s consent. Zoom’s terms allow the company to use other data, such as user behavior, without obtaining additional permission.

The differentiation between “service generated data” and “customer content” is crucial. The former refers to data such as the features customers use and their geographic location, while the latter refers to data created by users themselves, such as audio and chat transcripts. The terms state that service-generated data can be used for AI training purposes, but this does not extend to user-generated content like video and chat without the user’s consent. However, if a meeting host agrees to allow AI features, participants who do not wish to consent may have to leave the meeting.

The updated terms also specifically mention that customer content may be used for machine learning or AI pertaining to new generative AI features. Users must agree to enable these features and separately consent to sharing this data with Zoom. Experts have noted that the initial language in the March update could have allowed Zoom to use data without additional permission. However, the recent clarification from Zoom explicitly states that AI models will not be trained using audio, video, or chat customer content without consent.

While the updated terms appear to address privacy concerns, there are still potential issues. If a meeting organizer chooses to enable AI features, participants are given the option to proceed with the meeting or leave. However, experts have raised concerns about genuine consent if, for example, a boss requires employees to use Zoom for work. In such cases, it may be difficult for participants to opt out of AI training use. The updated terms have been seen as a step in the right direction, but further scrutiny and clarification may be necessary to protect user privacy.