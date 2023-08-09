Zoom’s Updated Terms of Service Clarifies AI Training Policies

An update to Zoom’s terms of service has caused concern among users who claim that the company is now using their online doctor visits and virtual happy hours to train artificial intelligence (AI) models. However, Zoom swiftly responded to the claims and clarified their policies in a blog post. They stated that they will not use customer content, such as audio, video, or chat, for AI training without the customer’s consent. The terms have now been updated to reflect this.

Online privacy experts agree that Zoom’s current terms of service do not allow the company to use private conversations or user-generated content for AI training without the customer opting in. However, if a meeting host agrees, participants who do not wish to consent will have to leave the meeting. The terms also allow Zoom to use other data, such as information about user behavior, without additional permission.

The distinction between “service-generated data” and “customer content” is crucial. Service-generated data, such as usage patterns and location, can be used for machine learning and AI purposes. Zoom considers this data to be their own. Customer content, on the other hand, refers to the audio or chat transcripts created by users. Zoom clarified that customer content may be used for AI purposes but only if users opt into new generative AI features, such as automated meeting summaries.

Experts have noted that the language in Zoom’s March update was broad and could have allowed the company to use sensitive data without additional permission. However, Zoom added more explicit language to their terms on Monday, stating that they will not use audio, video, or chat customer content for AI training without consent. Failure to abide by this would constitute a violation of the terms.

Despite these clarifications, concerns remain about the ability to opt out of using Zoom if a meeting host or administrator decides to enable the generative AI features. Participants are given a notification and the choice to leave if they do not wish to have their data shared. However, some experts argue that in certain situations, such as when an employer requires the use of Zoom, the notion of consent becomes questionable.

In conclusion, Zoom’s updated terms of service make it clear that customer content cannot be used for AI training without consent. While there are still concerns about the practicality of opting out, users have more control over how their data is used for AI purposes.