Discover the Celestial Wonders of Zagreb’s Streets

Summary: Explore the hidden celestial secret in the heart of Zagreb – an installation known as Nine Views, which brings the Solar System to life through nine meticulously crafted models scattered across the city. Embark on an astronomical adventure to uncover these miniature celestial wonders and marvel at the scale and precision of this cosmic masterpiece.

Deep within the historic landmarks and picturesque streets of Zagreb lies a celestial treasure waiting to be discovered. Known as Nine Views, this awe-inspiring installation takes visitors on a journey through the Solar System, right in the heart of the city.

The story began in 1971, when artist Ivan Kožarić unveiled The Grounded Sun, a mesmerizing bronze sphere with a diameter of 2 meters. After a series of relocations, it found its current home on Bogovićeva Street in 1994, becoming a symbol of Zagreb’s artistic prowess.

Inspired by Kožarić’s work, artist Davor Preis embarked on his own astronomical mission in 2004. Preis strategically placed nine models representing the planets at various locations across Zagreb, all scaled to the same size as The Grounded Sun. This created a scaled-down celestial neighborhood, hidden in plain sight.

Remarkably, Preis’s project remained a well-kept secret, known only to a few select individuals. Physics students and curious minds were the ones who stumbled upon these cosmic wonders, sparking a quest to uncover the entire Solar System scattered across the city.

The journey begins at different addresses:

– Mercury resides at 3 Margaretska Street.

– Venus can be found at 3 Ban Josip Jelačić Square.

– Earth is located at 9 Varšavska Street.

– Mars claims its spot at 21 Tkalčićeva Street.

– Jupiter stands tall at 71 Voćarska Street.

– Saturn makes its presence felt at 1 Račićeva Street.

– Uranus awaits discovery at 9 Siget (across the street from the residential building).

– Neptune hides at Kozari 17.

– Although Pluto was once in Bologna Alley underpass, it was taken away, leaving only a plaque as a memory.

Each model is meticulously crafted to a remarkable scale of 1:680,000,000, bringing the vastness of the universe down to the streets of Zagreb. The distance between Earth and the Sun’s model is 225 meters, while Pluto stands at a distant 7.7 kilometers away.

So, keep your eyes open the next time you wander through the streets of Zagreb. You never know when you might stumble upon one of these celestial wonders, bringing the cosmos closer to home.

