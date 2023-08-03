CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Decentralized AI: A Solution to Technological Concerns

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Decentralized AI: A Solution to Technological Concerns

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) has become a major topic of interest, raising questions about its impact and implications. With the rise of narrow AI, superintelligence, and artificial general intelligence (AGI), understanding the technology can be challenging. Companies are using machine learning and deep learning to enhance their business practices.

AI has already made significant advancements, benefiting various industries such as marketing and finance. However, as AI becomes more popular and expensive, there is a growing concern about centralization. If only a few organizations can afford and control the technology, it could lead to fears of domination and misuse.

To address this concern, the concept of decentralized AI has emerged. Decentralization allows individuals to have more control and influence over the products and models they use. It incorporates blockchain technology, known for its security and transparency. Public blockchains governed by communities rather than central authorities provide a level of trust that other industries lack.

Several blockchain-based AI companies have already emerged, with expectations of exponential growth in the future. These companies, such as Render, Fetch.ai, and SingularityNET, are paving the way for decentralized AI. SingularityDAO, for example, is a community-governed asset management company that uses AI for trading strategies. Decentralized AI gives the community a say in the development and direction of AI, increasing trust and comfort.

However, both centralized and decentralized AI face challenges, such as the “black box” problem, which refers to the lack of transparency in how AI models operate. To address this, Explainable AI (XAI) and open-source models are emerging as potential solutions to provide transparency in decentralized AI.

Decentralized AI offers several benefits, including enhanced security through blockchain technology’s encryption and immutability. It can detect anomalies and potential breaches, acting as an early warning system. By distributing data across multiple nodes, decentralized AI reduces the vulnerability to unauthorized access or tampering.

Overall, decentralized AI has the potential to address concerns of centralization and increase transparency and trust in AI technologies. Encouraging community participation in AI’s development can lead to a smoother transition and wider acceptance of AI in everyday life.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Meta Platforms Launches AudioCraft: An Open-Source AI Tool for Music Creation

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Countries Explore Blockchain and Quantum Computing for AI Infrastructure Upgrades

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Consumers Concerned About Misinformation from AI Tools

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket to Deploy Intelsat Communications Satellite

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Transformative Role of AI in Remote Work

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Global Machined Springs Market: Insights and Forecast

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Niricson Raises $10 Million CAD for Global Expansion and Innovation in Infrastructure Maintenance

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments