CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Consumers Concerned About Misinformation from AI Tools, says Survey

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
Consumers Concerned About Misinformation from AI Tools, says Survey

A recent survey conducted by Forbes Advisor has revealed that over 75% of consumers are worried about misinformation generated by artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT. This growing concern is backed by security experts who emphasize the need for caution.

Dr. David Maimon, who heads the Evidence Based Cyber Security Group at Georgia State University, closely monitors the use of AI by fraudsters. He explains that these cybercriminals constantly evolve their methods to exploit unsuspecting individuals. One strategy they employ is targeting people on dating apps, where they create fictitious profiles using stolen personal information and pictures.

Moreover, Maimon reveals that scammers also educate other criminals on how to create convincing video and voice clones for fake profiles. They provide tutorials and even practice lessons to ensure that scammers can synchronize their fake voices with their victims.

The AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) has also observed an increase in concerns related to AI scams. In response, they have warned consumers about AI voice cloning. Kathy Stokes, the director of AARP’s Fraud Prevention Program, highlights that criminals can clone someone’s voice so well that they can deceive even family members. Stokes advises vigilance and emphasizes that heightened emotional states triggered by unexpected financial requests or exciting news are red flags to watch out for.

Notably, for individuals who suspect they are being deceived on dating apps, Maimon suggests involving a trusted friend or family member in meetings with the person in question. Scammers are more likely to be exposed by an objective third party.

To further protect oneself from AI cloning scams, the AARP provides additional information and tips.

Please note that this article has been reformatted and rewritten to remove specific details, such as author information and sources, while retaining the factual information.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

AI

Meta Platforms Launches AudioCraft: An Open-Source AI Tool for Music Creation

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Countries Explore Blockchain and Quantum Computing for AI Infrastructure Upgrades

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Consumers Concerned About Misinformation from AI Tools

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket to Deploy Intelsat Communications Satellite

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Transformative Role of AI in Remote Work

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Global Machined Springs Market: Insights and Forecast

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Niricson Raises $10 Million CAD for Global Expansion and Innovation in Infrastructure Maintenance

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments