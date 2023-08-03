Fears of Misinformation from AI Tools, Experts Warn of AI Cloning Scams

A recent survey by Forbes Advisor reveals that over 75% of consumers express concern about misinformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT. Security experts assert that these concerns are valid. Dr. David Maimon, the head of the Evidence Based Cyber Security Group at Georgia State University, highlights the escalating sophistication of fraudsters who employ AI for their malicious activities. Fraudsters continually discover new ways to exploit vulnerabilities that may be overlooked by fraud fighters and victims.

One prevalent method used by scammers involves targeting individuals on dating apps. These con artists create fake profiles using stolen personal information and pictures of other people. Moreover, scammers educate fellow cybercriminals on how to create convincing video and voice clones for these fabricated profiles. By providing tutorials and practice lessons, these criminals guide others on syncing their voices with their cloned profiles, making the operation highly sophisticated.

The AARP has also witnessed an increase in concerns over AI scams. The organization issued an alert, warning consumers to remain cautious of AI voice cloning. Kathy Stokes, the director of AARP’s Fraud Prevention Program, emphasizes that criminals are becoming skilled enough to clone someone’s voice to the point of deceiving their own family members. It has become increasingly difficult to distinguish between authentic and fabricated voices and appearances. Stokes advises individuals to be wary of sudden financial propositions or emotionally charged exchanges, as these may indicate the presence of fraudulent activities.

For those who suspect they are being deceived on dating apps, Dr. Maimon suggests involving a trusted friend or family member when meeting the person in question. Scammers are more likely to be unmasked by an objective individual. The AARP provides additional information and tips on how to protect oneself from AI cloning scams.

It is evident that concerns regarding misinformation and AI cloning are growing among consumers. The sophistication of fraudsters demands a proactive approach to safeguard personal information and prevent falling victim to scams.