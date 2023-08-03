Rising Concerns over AI Misinformation and Cloning Scams

A recent survey conducted by Forbes Advisor revealed that over 75% of consumers are worried about the spread of misinformation through artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT. This apprehension seems to be well-founded, as security experts emphasize the need for caution in dealing with such technologies.

Dr. David Maimon from the Evidence Based Cyber Security Group at Georgia State University closely monitors the use of AI by fraudsters. He explains that these criminals continuously enhance their tactics by exploring new vulnerabilities that both the victims and fraud fighters have not anticipated, all in an effort to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

One tactic frequently employed by con artists is targeting people on dating apps. They create fake profiles using someone else’s personal information and photo. Additionally, scammers are starting to educate other cybercriminals on how to create convincing video and voice clones for these fabricated profiles. This level of sophistication includes providing tutorials to ensure that the cybercriminals are proficient in using the tool, complete with practice lessons on syncing their voices with the cloned video.

The AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) has also observed a rise in concerns regarding AI scams and has issued an alert advising consumers to be cautious of AI voice cloning. Kathy Stokes, the director of AARP’s Fraud Prevention Program, points out that criminals can clone someone’s voice so convincingly that they can easily deceive family members. It has become increasingly challenging to differentiate between real and fake individuals based on appearance or voice alone. Stokes highlights that a significant red flag is when an exchange triggers a heightened emotional state, such as fear, panic, or excitement, particularly if it relates to a sudden financial matter.

Dr. Maimon offers a piece of advice for people who suspect they may be interacting with scammers on dating apps. He suggests bringing along a friend or family member when meeting the person offline, as scammers are more likely to be exposed when faced with an objective observer.

The AARP provides additional information and tips on how to safeguard oneself from AI cloning scams.