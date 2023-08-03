CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Consumers Concerned About Misinformation from AI Tools

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
A recent survey by Forbes Advisor has revealed that over 75% of consumers are worried about misinformation coming from artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT. This concern seems to be justified, according to security experts.

Dr. David Maimon, who leads the Evidence Based Cyber Security Group at Georgia State University, closely monitors the use of AI by fraudsters. He explains that these criminals are constantly improving their techniques and searching for new vulnerabilities to exploit.

One common tactic is targeting individuals on dating apps. Fraudsters create fake profiles using stolen personal information and pictures. They even educate other cybercriminals on how to create realistic video and voice clones for these fraudulent profiles.

The AARP has also noticed an increase in concerns over AI scams, particularly involving voice cloning. Criminals can clone someone’s voice well enough to deceive their own family members. The organization warns consumers to be cautious when receiving unexpected messages that evoke strong emotions such as fear, panic, or excitement. These emotional reactions should serve as red flags.

To avoid falling victim to AI cloning scams on dating apps, Dr. Maimon suggests bringing a trusted friend or family member along when meeting someone in person. Scammers are aware that they are more likely to be exposed by an objective third party.

For more information and tips on protecting yourself from AI cloning scams, the AARP offers helpful resources.

Source: InvestigateTV

