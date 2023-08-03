Consumers Concerned About Misinformation from AI Tools

A recent survey conducted by Forbes Advisor revealed that over 75% of consumers are worried about misinformation originating from artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT. This concern is not unfounded, as security experts point out.

Dr. David Maimon, who leads the Evidence Based Cyber Security Group at Georgia State University, closely monitors the use of AI by fraudsters. According to Maimon, these fraudsters are constantly improving their tactics and searching for new vulnerabilities to exploit, making it necessary for people to exercise caution.

One approach employed by fraudsters involves targeting individuals on dating apps. They create phony profiles using stolen personal information and photos of another person. Maimon also highlighted that scammers educate fellow cybercriminals on creating highly realistic video and voice clones for these fake profiles. They even offer tutorials and practice lessons to help criminals perfect their skills in manipulating victims.

The AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) has noticed an increase in concerns regarding AI scams. The organization has issued an alert, advising consumers to be wary of AI voice cloning. Kathy Stokes, the director of AARP’s Fraud Prevention Program, explained that criminals are capable of cloning someone’s voice so convincingly that they can even deceive family members. She emphasized that it is becoming increasingly difficult to identify whether someone is real or fake simply by seeing or hearing them. Stokes noted that an exchange resulting in intense emotional states, such as fear, panic, or excitement, should be viewed as a red flag.

To protect oneself on dating apps, Maimon suggests bringing a trusted friend or family member along to meet the person in question. Scammers are more likely to be exposed when confronted by an objective third party.

The AARP offers additional information and tips on safeguarding against AI cloning scams.