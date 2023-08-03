Concerns Over AI Misinformation and Scams Continue to Grow

According to a recent Forbes Advisor survey, over 75% of consumers are worried about misinformation propagated by artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT. Security experts say these concerns are valid.

Dr. David Maimon, who leads the Evidence Based Cyber Security Group at Georgia State University, reveals that fraudsters are using AI to constantly improve their techniques and find new vulnerabilities. One tactic they employ is targeting individuals on dating apps. Con artists create fake profiles using stolen personal information and photos. Maimon also emphasizes that scammers educate other cybercriminals on creating realistic video and voice clones for these profiles. They even offer tutorials and practice lessons to ensure the clones appear genuine.

The AARP has noticed an increase in concerns regarding AI scams and has issued warnings to consumers about AI voice cloning. Kathy Stokes, director of AARP’s Fraud Prevention Program, explains that criminals can now replicate someone’s voice well enough to deceive even their family members. It is challenging to discern if a person is real or fake solely based on sight or sound. Stokes emphasizes that heightened emotional responses during exchanges, particularly related to financial matters, should raise red flags. Fear, panic, or excitement induced by sudden contact is an indicator of a potential scam.

For individuals who suspect they may be dealing with a scammer on dating apps, Maimon suggests involving a friend or family member when meeting the person. Scammers are more likely to be exposed when an unbiased observer is present.

