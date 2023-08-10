UK to Host AI Safety Summit and Invest £13 Million in Healthcare Research

Two leading experts have been appointed to oversee the UK’s hosting of the first major international summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence (AI). Matt Clifford, CEO of Entrepreneur First and Chair of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, and Jonathan Black, Heywood Fellow at the Blavatnik School of Government, will be responsible for coordinating efforts to develop a shared approach to mitigating AI risks. The summit, scheduled for later this year, will bring together world leaders, tech companies, and academics.

The announcement coincides with the Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan’s unveiling of a £13 million investment to revolutionize AI healthcare research in the UK. The funding will support various projects focusing on cutting-edge AI innovation in healthcare. Examples include the development of a semi-autonomous surgical robotics platform for tumor removal and the ability to predict an individual’s future health problems based on existing conditions.

The funding will be allocated to 22 winning university and NHS trust projects across the UK, ranging from Edinburgh to Surrey. The University College London’s Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences will receive over £500,000 to develop a real-time AI-assisted decision support framework to improve surgical outcomes and shorten recovery time for patients with brain tumors.

Other winning projects include an approach to chronic nerve pain treatment, clinical risk prediction using AI models, laparoscopy procedure training for surgeons, and AI-enhanced mammogram analysis. The investment aims to leverage AI to improve patient outcomes, enable earlier diagnosis, and enhance treatments in the healthcare sector.

The AI safety summit will address the risks associated with AI development and explore internationally coordinated actions to mitigate them. The exact dates for the summit will be announced soon. By leading in the international AI discourse, the UK aims to solidify its position as a hub of safe innovation and improve healthcare systems through AI advancements.