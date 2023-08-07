Concerns Raised Over Absence of AI Provisions in DPDP Bill

The latest version of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill has raised concerns among experts due to the absence of provisions related to artificial intelligence (AI). Experts argue that the lack of regulations for emerging technologies, such as generative AI and facial recognition, will create ambiguity and confusion surrounding their usage. The bill was recently presented in Parliament and is expected to be debated this week, with the government aiming to pass it during the current session.

Experts have emphasized the need for the DPDP Bill to address issues arising from the increasing prevalence of deep fakes generated by AI tools. These concerns become especially crucial with upcoming elections in India and the US, as manipulated images and videos can be circulated to damage the reputation of public figures.

Mishi Choudhary, founder of the Software Freedom Law Centre, highlighted that the current version of the bill fails to address known issues, let alone the ones emerging with new technology. She further noted that existing privacy-based legislations in other jurisdictions are also struggling to cope with challenges posed by generative AI. For instance, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) devised 20 years ago is now being supplemented by a separate regulatory framework for AI in the European Union.

Jaspreet Bindra, Founder and MD of Tech Whisperer, urged the government to mandate clear labeling for AI-generated content to ensure transparency. Bindra also raised concerns about the difficulty of tracking and regulating objectionable content generated by small developers, who can leverage the open-source nature of generative AI.

The AI market in India is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%, reaching $7.8 billion by 2025. The number of AI startups in the country has increased 14 times since 2000, with a significant rise in investments. The DPDP Bill has already restricted generative AI platforms from processing personal data available in the public domain.

While the government is contemplating incorporating AI provisions in the upcoming Digital India (DI) Bill, there are concerns that this may take several years. However, some experts argue that the DPDP Bill’s focus on personal data protection should be sufficient to regulate any technology. Others suggest that the DI Bill should address emerging technologies and replace the outdated IT Act.

In conclusion, the absence of AI provisions in the DPDP Bill has raised concerns among experts, who warn about the challenges of regulating emerging technologies.