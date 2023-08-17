Artificial Intelligence in Education: Impact and Challenges

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become prevalent in various aspects of our lives, including fast food drive-thrus and music, and now it is making its way into the realm of education. The question of whether or not to utilize AI in classrooms is facing both educators and students.

AI has the potential to make completing schoolwork easier for students. However, it also presents opportunities for cheating. Platforms powered by AI can generate sentences or even entire essays, raising concerns about academic integrity.

Katie Charleston, an AI expert, highlights another challenge related to copyright infringement. AI programs like ChatGPT are trained on copyrighted material, so if students reuse the generated content without proper citation, it could lead to legal issues. This adds a layer of complexity to the discussion around AI in education.

Educators face their own set of challenges in evaluating work created with the help of AI. Shiyan Jiang, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University, explains that AI generates new content each time it is used, making it difficult to determine whether students have utilized AI tools. Educators may suspect the use of AI based on changes in writing style or content creation, but without concrete evidence, it becomes a gray area.

In response to these challenges, NCSU has formed a team that uses AI to educate instructors on how it can streamline their workload. The long-term impacts of AI in the classroom are yet to be fully understood. However, experts advise using AI as a tool rather than relying on it for content generation. Moderation is key to harnessing the potential benefits of AI in education.

Despite the increasing presence of AI in various fields, local school districts have not yet established clear policies and guidelines around the use of artificial intelligence in education. More research and discussions are needed to navigate the complexities and make informed decisions regarding the integration of AI in the learning environment.

