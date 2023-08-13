Huawei’s Pangu-Weather AI Model Recognized by European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

Huawei’s chief project scientist, Tian Qi, recently discussed the cooperation between Huawei and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the potential of using AI in meteorology. Tian stated that Pangu-Weather, Huawei’s AI weather forecasting model, was chosen by ECMWF due to its high performance and the recognition of AI’s potential in the field.

Comparative testing conducted between April and July this year revealed that Pangu-Weather showed advantages in accuracy indicators and extreme weather forecasts, leading to ECMWF’s decision to adopt the model. A paper published in the scientific journal Nature in July also demonstrated that the Pangu model had higher precision in its forecasts compared to traditional numerical prediction methods. The model can predict weather up to seven days in advance, with a prediction speed 10,000 times faster than other methods.

Pangu-Weather is capable of providing global weather forecasts in real-time, covering aspects such as humidity, wind speed, temperature, and sea level pressure. It has shown outstanding performance in predicting phenomena like typhoon paths, cold waves, and heatwaves. The model accurately predicted the trajectory of Typhoon Doksuri and the sharp turn of Typhoon Khanun on August 4.

Tian mentioned that Pangu-Weather has played a crucial role in providing information to weather bureaus worldwide. Professional forecasters and weather enthusiasts have been utilizing its predictions for reference and monitoring its performance in typhoon path predictions online.

Huawei’s ultimate goal is to develop Pangu-Weather into a next-generation AI weather forecasting framework to enhance prediction accuracy and speed. Discussions are also underway with the China Meteorological Administration for collaboration.

The accessibility of Pangu-Weather’s 10-day global weather forecasts on their website is now available to global weather forecasters, meteorologists, and the general public.

ECMWF has recognized the potential of AI in weather forecasting and is considering the balance between physical modeling and machine learning to improve forecasts. Dr. Florian Pappenberger, forecast department director at ECMWF, described AI models as the “quiet revolution” in weather forecasting.

Tian acknowledges that AI models have the potential to uncover new atmospheric evolution patterns from massive data and break the monopolies of traditional forecasting. However, he also mentioned that current AI methods may lag in predicting specific landing points of typhoons due to different initial data used by AI. Numerical models are still relied upon for typhoon strength predictions at present.