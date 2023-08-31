Exabeam Expands Partnership with Google Cloud for Generative AI Models in New-Scale SIEM

Exabeam, a leader in security operations platforms, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to develop generative artificial intelligence (AI) models for its cloud-native New-Scale SIEM products. As a Google Cloud partner, this collaboration will accelerate the design of AI-based security product enhancements.

Adam Geller, CEO of Exabeam, explained that the decision to build the Exabeam Security Operations Platform on Google Cloud was driven not only by its scale and speed but also by its ability to support their technically advanced security products. The innovation in AI from Google Cloud is a perfect complement to Exabeam’s market-focused AI capabilities.

The use of AI in Exabeam’s user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) allows for increased accuracy and speed in threat detection and automated investigations. Their machine learning (ML) algorithms cluster and contextualize alerts, reducing alert fatigue for security analysts. The ML-based Smart Timelines reconstruct the events underlying a security incident.

Vineet Bhan, Global Head of Security Partnerships at Google Cloud, expressed pride in Exabeam’s integration of Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities into their security products. The partnership aims to enhance security workflows and streamline cybersecurity reports through generative AI.

By leveraging Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, Exabeam’s AI and ML capabilities are evolving to simplify threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) workflows. Customer benefits include faster parsing and data onboarding, higher fidelity detections, improved investigation productivity, and an overall stronger security posture.

The partnership with Google Cloud will bring generative AI into play, utilizing natural language processing (NLP) to improve search and investigations. Large language models (LLMs) will help reduce false positives. These advancements aim to streamline security operations tasks, improve TDIR accuracy, and make cybersecurity reports easier to understand for all stakeholders.

Furthermore, the integration of generative AI into New-Scale SIEM products will provide assistant functionality, enabling natural language inquiries and offering advanced insights and suggested next steps. This functionality is intended to aid less experienced security responders and analysts during investigations.

Overall, Exabeam’s expansion of the Google Cloud partnership represents a significant step forward in leveraging AI technology to enhance security operations and streamline cybersecurity processes.

