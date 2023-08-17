Seattle Startup heyLibby Uses AI to Automate Conversations for SMBs

Seattle-based startup heyLibby, founded by former Zillow colleagues Spencer Rascoff, Anna Rodriguez, and Tony Small, aims to help small and medium-sized businesses automate conversations with potential clients. Utilizing generative artificial intelligence, heyLibby offers a free chatbot that acts as a virtual assistant, answering queries, gathering information, scheduling appointments, and summarizing conversations. The chatbot, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT API, can be integrated into social media profiles or websites and is suitable for realtors, general contractors, event planners, personal trainers, and others who need to respond to leads effectively.

heyLibby illustrates the growing trend of using AI technology advancements to automate mundane tasks. Rascoff, the former CEO of Zillow, conceived the idea for heyLibby and is now backing the company through his Los Angeles-based firm, 75 & Sunny Labs. He utilizes heyLibby to handle inbound messages for investment opportunities and business coaching requests.

Users of heyLibby can customize the bot’s questions and answers to suit their specific business needs and receive detailed information about each conversation. The chatbot is designed to respond within the scope of the services provided by the business, avoiding unrelated or false information. Rascoff envisions AI becoming ubiquitous in small business communications, believing that qualifying consumers and guiding them further along the sales funnel will become standard practice.

heyLibby plans to generate revenue by offering premium add-ons and services. While the company currently relies on OpenAI’s API, they intend to potentially develop their own large language model in the future. The startup distinguishes itself by focusing on serving small and medium-sized businesses, setting it apart from other chatbot solutions primarily designed for customer service applications.

Rodriguez, who previously held leadership positions at Zillow, Slalom, and Avalara, and Small, who oversaw Zillow’s Premier Agent business, bring their extensive industry experience to heyLibby. With the team’s expertise and the power of AI technology, heyLibby aims to streamline and enhance customer engagement for SMBs.